Curry hits 10 3s, scores 49 in Warriors' win in Philly DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer April 19, 2021 Updated: April 19, 2021 10:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry hit 10 3-pointers and scored 49 points to extend his sizzling stretch, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 107-96 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
Curry’s 3 that tied the game at 86-all gave him 11 straight games with 30 or more points, topping Kobe Bryant for the most by any player 33 or older. Curry, who turned 33 last month, also has the longest 30-point game streak by a Warriors player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1964.