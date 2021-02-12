Curry goes off again with 10 3s as Warriors hold off Magic JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Feb. 12, 2021 Updated: Feb. 12, 2021 12:40 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry knocked down 10 3-pointers on the way to 40 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five assists, leading the Golden State Warriors past the undermanned Orlando Magic 111-105 on Thursday night.
Curry made four of his first seven 3s and finished 10 for 19 from deep — even having one taken away by a replay review after the third quarter. The two-time MVP has made at least four 3-pointers in a career-best 13 straight games.