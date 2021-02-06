Cunningham helps Oklahoma St beat Texas in double OT Feb. 6, 2021 Updated: Feb. 6, 2021 6:08 p.m.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates after making a basket in the second overtime of the NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots a layup over Texas forward Brock Cunningham (30) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone (22) shoots the ball over Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) during the first overtime of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) reaches for the ball as Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) dribbles down the court during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Texas guard Donovan Williams (10) drives the lane during the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat sixth-ranked Texas 75-67 on Saturday.
Keylan Boone led OSU with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime after Cunningham had staked the Cowboys to a 74-67 lead with the 3-pointer and two free throws.