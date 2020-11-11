Crusaders place three in Lauralton Classic

The Lauralton Hall cross country team hosted the 1st annual Lauralton Classic on Tuesday.

Sacred Heart Academy came away with first place on the day, scoring 28 points. Lauralton was right behind them with 32 points. North Haven came in third with 64 points.

Junior Carys Cook finished first for coach Ellis Gill’s Crusaders, running a time of 23:22 to place third overall.

Senior captain Kate Backus took 4th overall with a time of 24:06.

Junior Maggie Willer took 5th overall in a time of 24:25.

“We finished off a solid season with some very good performances,” Gill said. “The top five runners in the race received ribbons, so it was a great feeling to take away three total ribbons,” Gill said.

“We look forward to returning 4 of our top 5 runners next year and hope to continue to bring notice to the program. The coaches and athletes are extremely thankful for making it through a full season with no issues.”