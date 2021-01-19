Crosby's OT goal lifts Penguins past Capitals 5-4 WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 10:23 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) is defended by Washington Capitals' Zdeno Chara (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Colton Sceviour (7) celebrates his goal with Teddy Blueger (53) during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Washington Capitals' Carl Hagelin (62) can't get his stick on a rebound off Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith (1) with Penguins' Kris Letang (58) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Colton Sceviour (7) celebrates his goal with Teddy Blueger (53) as Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson lies in the goal crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Colton Sceviour (7) puts the puck behind Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
Washington Capitals' Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his first of two goals during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days.