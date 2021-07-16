Cronenworth hits for cycle, Padres rout Nationals 24-8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit for his first career cycle, Wil Myers had two homers including a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres blew out the Washington Nationals 24-8 on Friday night.

The Padres, who finished the first half by losing two of three to the Rockies, had 22 hits against seven Washington pitchers and set a franchise record for runs. San Diego scored in every inning except the seventh as the Nationals allowed the most runs since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005.

Cronenworth had a two-run double in the second, an RBI triple in the third, a solo homer in the fifth and an infield single against the shift in the sixth. Jurickson Profar replaced him at second base in the bottom of the seventh.

Myers hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, and added a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Tommy Pham had four hits, including a homer, and scored five runs, and Jorge Mateo homered.

Padres starter Chris Paddack (5-6) allowed four runs in five innings.

Juan Soto had four hits, including two home runs, and Gerardo Parra had a three-run homer for Washington, which has lost five straight and 10 of 12.

Erick Fedde (4-7) allowed six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Washington was without infielder Starlin Castro, who was placed on administrative leave Friday by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

ROSTER MOVES

Padres: Placed rookie LHP Ryan Weathers on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 13, with right ankle inflammation. Weathers was injured Sunday against the Rockies.

Nationals: Signed C René Rivera. The 37-year-old hit .236 with two homers and nine RBIs in 21 games with Cleveland this season. ... C Jackson Reetz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. … INF Jordy Mercer (strained right quad) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Weathers, who suffered bruising in the back of the ankle, had been in a walking boot, but has since thrown without it. ... RHP Yu Darvish (left hip inflammation) is progressing and manager Jayce Tingler said the plan is for Darvish to start Monday at Atlanta. ... C Austin Nola (left knee sprain) caught five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Nationals: CF Victor Robles left the game in the second inning with an apparent illness. ... C Alex Avila (bilateral calf strains) took batting practice on Friday. Manager Dave Martinez said he's close to returning from the 10-day IL.

UP NEXT

Padres left-hander Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99 ERA) makes his first career start at Nationals Park. He won his only previous start against Washington in 2018 while with Tampa Bay, allowing one hit in seven innings. Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40) defeated the Padres in his last start, on July 7 in San Diego.

