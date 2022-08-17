Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 17, 2022 Updated: Aug. 17, 2022 1:29 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally.
Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada's two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games.
JANIE McCAULEY