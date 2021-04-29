Cowboys get Penn St LB Micah Parsons after trade with Eagles SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 10:10 p.m.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night after trading down two spots in a deal with NFC East rival Philadelphia.
The Cowboys picked up a third-round pick from the Eagles in the trade, the 84th overall selection. The deal gives Dallas three picks in the third round. Philadelphia took Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.