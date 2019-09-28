Correa's availability uncertain for Astros' division series

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros don't know whether shortstop Carlos Correa's back injury will keep him out of the AL division series.

Correa is missing the final week of the regular season to rest his back. He will go through workouts in Houston early next week to determine whether he can play in the first round for the AL West champions.

Correa has barely played since Aug. 19, making only 11 plate appearances since. He is batting .279 with 21 homers and 59 RBIs.

Jack Mayfield has filled in for Correa in the first two games of their final regular-season series against the Angels.

Rookie third baseman Abraham Toro could be Correa's replacement on the division series roster, with Alex Bregman to shortstop.

___

