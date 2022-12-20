Cornell 96, Lehigh 64

Alamudun 5-9 3-4 15, Parolin 2-3 0-0 4, Higgins 8-14 3-4 21, Taylor 3-10 3-4 10, Whitney-Sidney 1-5 0-0 3, Knostman 1-2 0-1 2, Adiassa 0-0 0-0 0, Betlow 1-6 0-1 3, Fenton 1-3 0-0 2, Saigal 0-1 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-0 0-0 0, Conniff 1-1 0-0 2, Momah 0-0 0-0 0, Reed 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 9-14 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason