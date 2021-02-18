Corey Kispert leads No. 1 Gonzaga past Saint Mary's, 87-65 NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press Feb. 18, 2021 Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 11:07 p.m.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 20 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat cold-shooting Saint Mary's 87-65 on Thursday night, extending the nation's longest winning streak to 25 games over the past two seasons.
Drew Timme scored 12 points to help Gonzaga (21-0, 12-0 West Coast) extend its home winning streak to 48 games. Fans were allowed at a Gonzaga home game for the first time this season and a few dozen family members of players were in the stands.
