Corbin ends 10-start winless streak, Nats beat Rockies 7-3
HARVEY VALENTINE, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin ended a 10-start winless streak, allowing three runs over 7 1/3 innings to lead the Washington Nationals over the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Thursday night.
Corbin (1-7) has not won since last Sept. 23 at Cincinnati in his next-to-last start of the season. He gave up seven hits, struck out three and walked two, lowering his ERA from 6.60 to 6.30.