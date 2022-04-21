Copp scores 3, Kreider has 51st, Rangers beat Islanders 6-3 VIN A. CHERWOO, AP Sports Writer April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 10:35 p.m.
1 of17 New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) shoots the puck past New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II Show More Show Less
2 of17 New York Rangers' Andrew Copp, right, celebrates with Artemi Panarin after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) and Adam Pelech (3) react as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Chris Kreider during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II Show More Show Less
5 of17 New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) stands in front of the goal as the New York Islanders celebrate a goal by Brock Nelson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 New York Islanders' Josh Bailey (12) and New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller (79) watch the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) celebrates with Adam Fox (23), Ryan Lindgren (55) and Ryan Strome (16) after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 New York Islanders' Zdeno Chara (33) fights for control of the puck with New York Rangers' Frank Vatrano (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 New York Rangers' Andrew Copp (18) celebrates with Jacob Trouba (8), Ryan Strome (16), K'Andre Miller (79) and Artemi Panarin (10) after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev (40) stops a shot by New York Islanders' Kieffer Bellows (20) as Rangers' Barclay Goodrow (21) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II Show More Show Less
14 of17 New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) skates past as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Andrew Copp during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Copp had three goals in the period. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov waits as fans throw hats onto the ice after New York Rangers' Andrew Copp scored his third goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Copp scored three goals in the first period, Chris Kreider got his 51st of the season, and the New York Rangers beat the crosstown-rival Islanders 6-3 Thursday night.
Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist, Ryan Reaves also scored, Artemi Panarin had four assists and Adam Fox added three to help the Rangers win their fourth straight and seventh in their last eight. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves to improve to 14-9-2.
Written By
VIN A. CHERWOO