Cooks scores 27 in NJIT's 76-55 win over Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Zach Cooks had 27 points as NJIT rolled past Kennesaw State 76-55 on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

San Antonio Brinson had 17 points for NJIT (9-20, 6-10 Atlantic Sun Conference). Reilly Walsh added 11 points and seven rebounds. Levar Williams had 10 points. Souleymane Diakite tied a career high with six blocks plus nine points and 11 rebounds.

Bryson Lockley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (1-28, 0-16), whose losing streak stretched to 20 games. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.

The Highlanders also defeated Kennesaw State 66-48 on Jan. 18.

