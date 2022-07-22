Connecticut 94, Minnesota 84

A.Thomas 7-13 1-2 15, Bonner 8-12 1-1 20, B.Jones 4-6 3-3 11, Hiedeman 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 7-11 1-1 15, Holmes 1-7 2-3 4, Carrington 3-4 2-2 9, Clouden 1-2 0-1 3, Hartley 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 37-67 10-13 94.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended