Connecticut 82, Seattle 71

G.Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Stewart 7-15 2-2 19, Magbegor 5-8 2-4 12, Bird 5-11 0-0 14, Loyd 3-10 0-0 8, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, Lavender 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 2-3 0-2 5, January 2-4 0-0 5, Prince 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 4-8 71.
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
Recommended