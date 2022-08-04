Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64

Cunningham 4-13 0-0 10, Peddy 4-14 2-2 13, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, DeShields 5-14 2-2 14, Diggins-Smith 5-15 5-8 16, Gray 1-2 0-0 2, S.Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-4 0-0 3, Simms 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 23-69 9-12 64.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended