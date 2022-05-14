Connecticut 77, Los Angeles 60

N.Ogwumike 4-7 3-4 12, Sykes 1-6 4-4 6, Cambage 4-9 2-2 10, Brown 2-3 1-2 5, Canada 5-10 2-2 12, Atwell 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 2-6 0-0 6, C.Ogwumike 0-5 7-8 7, Carter 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 19-54 19-22 60.
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
- Law blending together competitive team
- Foran fast start earned during tougher times
- Law counting on veterans to lead young team
- Foran brings back top point producers from state team
Recommended