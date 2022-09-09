Connecticut 72, Chicago 63

A.Thomas 4-11 4-4 12, Bonner 4-8 6-6 15, J.Jones 5-13 5-5 15, Hiedeman 6-12 1-1 14, Williams 6-9 0-0 12, B.Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Carrington 1-3 0-0 2, Sims 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 16-16 72.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason