Conley scores 33 points, Jazz beat Clippers 106-100 JOHN COON, Associated Press Jan. 1, 2021 Updated: Jan. 1, 2021 11:58 p.m.
1 of8 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) flexes his muscles after scoring against Los Angeles Clippers' Nicolas Batum (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mike Conley made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 33 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 106-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Conley also dished out seven assists, and Donovan Mitchell added 15 points for the Jazz. Derrick Favors chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench as Utah earned its first home victory of the season.