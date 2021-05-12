Compher's hat trick lifts Avs over Kings 6-0 MICHAEL KELLY, Associated Press May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 11:52 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher scored three goals for his first career hat trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday night.
The victory kept Colorado in the hunt for the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the postseason. The Avalanche clinched home ice for the first round and could finish first overall in the NHL by beating Los Angeles again Thursday night.