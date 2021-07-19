Coming off ACL tear, Barkley says little about Giants camp

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Coming off an ACL injury that cost him most of last season, Saquon Barkley either doesn’t know or isn’t saying how much he will be able to do when the New York Giants report to training camp next week.
Speaking during a break at a youth football camp Monday, Barkley said he is continuing to rehabilitate his right knee and he is taking things day by day. The 24-year-old running back added he has not spoken with coach Joe Judge about how the team plans for him in training camp.