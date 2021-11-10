Column: Raiders have always had issues but nothing like this TIM DAHLBERG, AP Sports Columnist Nov. 10, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Their $100 million coach is gone, his career destroyed by emails as vile as they were disturbing. The team president who spearheaded the Raiders' move to Las Vegas is looking for a new job, too, after reportedly botching some tax payments.
Their wide receiver of the future now has a future that likely includes prison after a woman died in a fiery crash he caused by driving drunk. The other first-round draft pick from last year was sent packing this week after a video surfaced of him, gun in hand, threatening someone’s life.