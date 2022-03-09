Column: PSG, Qatar still can't buy its way to European glory

Lionel Messi stood frozen, stunned in the Santiago Bernab\u00e9u. His right hand was on his hip. His left hand was holding his head. His eyes were closed. It looked like he wanted the field to swallow him up. Watching the celebrations was the last thing Messi wanted to do as Paris Saint-Germain capitulated to Real Madrid. Especially given the way Karim Benzema had just completed a hat-trick in 17 minutes to shift the Champions League last-16 game in Madrid\u2019s favor for the first time. It summed up PSG\u2019s implosion that the winner came straight from the kickoff after Benzema scored his second. PSG gave the ball away, gifting a rapid home attack that ended with Vin\u00edcius J\u00fanior cutting into the penalty area, a feeble attempted clearance from Marquinhos and Benzema flicking the ball into the bottom corner. \u201cWe paid dearly for our mistakes at the end,\u201d Marquinhos said. \u201cIt\u2019s tough to explain.\u201d Very tough to explain. It seemed harder to toss away a looming place in the quarterfinals when Kylian Mbapp\u00e9 had scored a memorable late winner in the first leg and produced another moment of magnificence \u2014 created by Neymar\u2019s pass \u2014 to score in the first half in Madrid. The upstarts of European football were still beating the kings of the continent 2-0 on aggregate with a half hour to go. \u201cWe were convinced we were the better side,\u201d PSG sporting director Leonardo said, \u201cand that we were going to go through with a squad that could win the competition.\u201d Instead, PSG conspired to get itself dumped out of the Champions League 3-2 on aggregate by the record 13-time champions of Europe. \u201cThe worst feeling is that we were the better side,\u201d PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "But we lost the tie in 10 minutes.\u201d This isn\u2019t why one of the greatest players of all time came to PSG. Nor why so much was invested in linking the 34-year-old genius up with Neymar and Mbapp\u00e9. The wait for a first Champions League title goes on for PSG after 11 years of Qatari ownership and more than $1 billion in transfers. Whichever managers come and go \u2014 and Pochettino will be fighting to remain in charge next season \u2014 PSG too often looks like a group of players masquerading as a team. All the money and talent can\u2019t achieve success where it is craved most. This was meant to be the season when everything came together, with Messi arriving from Barcelona. But still only one European final has been reached, losing to Bayern Munich in 2020. Only one other semifinal has been contested, losing to Manchester City last season. No wonder there were reports of PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi becoming heated in the search to blame the match officials after the latest exit. There will be recriminations at PSG. Winning the French title is the easy part of the year. Take away last season\u2019s aberration when Lille was crowned champion, PSG is now coasting to an eighth title in nine seasons. It's the European Cup which PSG's leadership wants to parade in Paris \u2014 and Doha \u2014 for a club where collecting trophies can seem more about projecting sporting power for the Emir of Qatar than delivering for the Parc de Princes regulars. \u201cWhen things happen, we have to think about it and ponder why it happened,\u201d Leonardo said. \u201cBut we need time for that.\u201d How much time will Leonardo or Pochettino get? Someone will take the blame. Pochettino tried to shift responsibility onto the referee for not penalizing Benzema for a foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma before the first goal that launched the comeback in the 61st minute. \u201cIt\u2019s unbelievable,\u201d Pochettino said, grumbling about VAR. \u201cIt\u2019s impossible to accept because it\u2019s a clear foul. I\u2019m not complaining.\u201d Sure sounded like that. \u201cThe next few weeks are not going to be easy,\u201d Pochettino said. Will PSG accept the excuses? \u201cIt\u2019s a big blow,\u201d Leonardo said. \u201cWe have to accept our mistakes and our inability to handle difficult situations. We lost and there are things to analyse.\u201d Leonardo talked of needing to \u201cfind solutions as quickly as possible.\u201d Marquinhos reflected on the team being more \u201cmature in Europe next season.\u201d But when a team can\u2019t even lift the European Cup with Messi, Neymar and Mbapp\u00e9, then when will it? Especially when Mbapp\u00e9 is out of contract in three months after PSG rejected Madrid dangling more than $150 million to sign him last year. It\u2019s more likely the next time he plays in the Champions League it\u2019s against PSG \u2014 and maybe for Madrid. How painful would that be for Messi to watch? ___ More AP soccer: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/soccer and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports