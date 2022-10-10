Column: NASCAR teams fight for better safety and more money JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Oct. 10, 2022 Updated: Oct. 10, 2022 4:44 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Since its first race in 1949, NASCAR has controlled the top motorsports series in the United States with an iron fist. Those who dared to challenge NASCAR leadership were almost never successful.
An attempt at driver unionization failed in 1961 when organizers Curtis Turner and Tim Flock were banned by NASCAR. The only drivers' strike in NASCAR history failed when the Professional Drivers Association boycotted the inaugural race at Talladega Superspeedway and the stock car series simply brought in replacement drivers.