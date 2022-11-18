Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It's just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there's no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago. Which means, of course, that the season is effectively over for the Tide. Just how momentous of an occasion is this for the greatest dynasty in college football history? One must go all the way back to Nov. 13, 2010, for the last time Alabama played a regular-season game sans impact on the national championship race. Since that day more than a dozen years ago, the Tide has hoarded five national titles, finished as the runner-up three other times, and lost in the semifinals the first year of the playoff. The other two seasons, Bama was eliminated from the title race by gut-wrenching defeats at the hands of rival Auburn in the regular-season finale. With two losses \u2014 gasp! \u2014 already this season, Alabama will trot on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for an expected beatdown of Austin Peay, relying on motivational goals that are generally reserved for the common folks. Things like pride and a better bowl bid. \u201cWe\u2019ve still got goals we\u2019d like to reach,\u201d linebacker Jalen Moody insisted, without naming them. "We\u2019ve got to go out there and prepare every day so we can go out the way we came in. We can\u2019t win a championship now, but we\u2019ve still got to finish the right way.\u201d Alabama's elimination is good news for the rest of the nation, which had grown weary of spending most every January watching Saban's behemoth win, or at least contend, for championships. Then again, it seems a good time to add some perspective to just what an amazing run this has been for the Tide: \u2014The last time Alabama played a meaningless regular-season game, Saban's coaching colleagues in the SEC were Steve Spurrier, Urban Meyer, Mark Richt, Gene Chizik, Les Miles, Bobby Petrino, Houston Nutt, Dan Mullen, Joker Phillips, Derek Dooley and Robbie Caldwell. No need to mention the Texas A&M and Missouri coaches; those schools were still two seasons away from joining the SEC. \u2014The last time Alabama played a meaningless regular-season game, Barack Obama was approaching the midway point of his first term and less than two weeks removed from a huge Democratic defeat in the midterm elections. \u2014The last time Alabama played a meaningless regular-season game, the Miami Heat's \u201cBig Three\u201d \u2014 LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh \u2014 were off to a sluggish 5-4 start in their first season together. \u2014The last time Alabama played a meaningless regular-season game, people still used BlackBerry phones, hailed a cab when they needed a ride, read a newspaper to figure out what was going on in the world, and shopped at places known as malls. \u2014The last time Alabama played a meaningless regular-season game, Tom Brady was a mere child of 33 and the Buffalo Bills were 0-8 at the midway point of the NFL season. \u2014The last time Alabama played a meaningless regular-season game, Ke$ha had the No. 1 song in the land with \u201cWe R Who We R" and \u201cMegamind\u201d was the top-grossing movie. \u2014The last time Alabama played a meaningless regular-season game, Donald Trump was hosting \u201cThe Apprentice\u201d and most of us had never heard of Elon Musk. Some are wondering \u2014 hoping might be a better word \u2014 that this slight dip of a season is a sign that Saban's grip on the game is loosening. He just turned 71. Nothing lasts forever. Sorry, that's just wishful thinking. While undoubtedly a disappointing season by Alabama's standards, the two defeats came on a last-second field goal at Tennessee and a 2-point conversion at LSU in overtime. The Tide is just four points away from being undefeated and right back in the thick of things. Come 2023, there's no reason to think the school won't be one of the leading title contenders again. For now, Alabama still has next week\u2019s regular-season finale \u2014 the Iron Bowl against Auburn \u2014 to stir its competitive fire. Depending on how things shake out, the Tide could end up in a major bowl, though it\u2019s hard to envision future NFLers like quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson risking injury to play in a postseason game that doesn\u2019t really matter. These days, Saban sounds more like a motivational speaker than a football coach. He figures the last few games, as hollow as they truly are, will go a long way toward establishing if this is just a blip in his dynasty or the first indication of a more significant decline. \u201cYou know, we talk a lot about culture, we talk a lot about identity, but really what makes you sort of motivated \u2014 what creates an identity for all of us? We all strive for self-respect, but how do we go about doing it?" Saban mused this week. \u201cPlaying this game for what we want to accomplish, what we want to do, re-establish the identity that we want in Alabama football," he went on. "That\u2019s what we\u2019re gonna try to finish and do, and it\u2019ll be interesting to see how players choose to do that." Never bet against Nick Saban. 