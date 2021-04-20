Columbus Blue Jackets Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, APRIL 20, 2021 Columbus Blue Jackets POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 28 Oliver Bjorkstrand 47 15 19 34 -11 23 2 0 0 113 .133 F 13 Cam Atkinson 47 14 16 30 -10 4 1 4 2 134 .104 F 96 Jack Roslovic 39 9 20 29 -7 12 2 0 1 60 .150 D 3 Seth Jones 47 4 19 23 -13 26 1 0 1 122 .033 D 8 Zach Werenski 35 7 13 20 -9 13 0 0 1 79 .089 F 16 Max Domi 46 7 12 19 -18 67 2 0 1 83 .084 F 38 Boone Jenner 41 8 9 17 -9 6 1 1 0 79 .101 F 29 Patrik Laine 37 10 7 17 -21 21 4 0 0 70 .143 F 71 Nick Foligno 42 7 9 16 -3 28 1 0 0 73 .096 F 42 Alexandre Texier 43 4 11 15 -7 20 0 0 0 66 .061 F 50 Eric Robinson 47 5 7 12 3 4 0 0 2 61 .082 D 15 Michael Del Zotto 44 4 7 11 9 6 0 0 0 65 .062 F 11 Kevin Stenlund 29 5 5 10 -3 6 0 0 1 40 .125 F 25 Mikhail Grigorenko 25 2 7 9 -4 2 0 0 0 24 .083 D 44 Vladislav Gavrikov 46 2 6 8 -13 8 0 0 1 41 .049 F 29 Riley Nash 37 2 5 7 -1 4 0 0 1 40 .050 D 58 David Savard 40 1 5 6 -19 24 0 0 1 48 .021 D 46 Dean Kukan 28 1 4 5 -2 6 0 0 0 22 .045 D 53 Gabriel Carlsson 13 1 2 3 -5 4 0 0 0 11 .091 F 26 Zac Dalpe 10 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 18 .111 F 19 Liam Foudy 18 0 3 3 1 6 0 0 0 32 .000 D 4 Scott Harrington 10 1 2 3 -3 6 0 0 0 7 .143 D 2 Andrew Peeke 9 0 3 3 -5 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 52 Emil Bemstrom 15 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 0 Mikko Koivu 7 1 1 2 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .333 F 13 Pierre-Luc Dubois 5 1 0 1 -2 2 0 0 1 7 .143 F 24 Nathan Gerbe 1 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 23 Stefan Matteau 12 1 0 1 -1 7 0 0 0 9 .111 F 88 Kole Sherwood 4 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 6 .000 D 7 Gavin Bayreuther 1 0 0 0 1 7 0 0 0 1 .000 F 21 Josh Dunne 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 43 Mikko Lehtonen 10 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 14 .000 F 49 Ryan MacInnis 8 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 47 114 199 313 -158 346 14 5 13 1360 .084 OPPONENT TOTALS 47 155 267 422 148 326 24 2 29 1503 .103 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 70 Joonas Korpisalo 31 1644 3.21 9 12 7 0 88 845 0.896 0 1 2 90 Elvis Merzlikins 22 1169 2.97 6 11 2 1 58 646 0.91 0 1 0 35 Veini Vehvilainen 1 10 5.45 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.75 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 47 2862 3.13 15 23 9 1 147 1495 .897 114 199 346 OPPONENT TOTALS 47 2862 2.34 32 11 4 4 110 1356 .916 155 267 326 More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni