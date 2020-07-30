https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Columbus-Blue-Jackets-Stax-15445711.php
Columbus Blue Jackets Stax
Recommended Video:
THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, JULY 30, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|18
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|70
|18
|31
|49
|-2
|49
|1
|0
|4
|158
|.114
|F
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|70
|15
|27
|42
|4
|16
|3
|1
|3
|151
|.099
|D
|8
|Zachary Werenski
|63
|20
|21
|41
|9
|10
|5
|1
|4
|187
|.107
|F
|28
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|49
|21
|15
|36
|8
|12
|3
|0
|5
|162
|.130
|F
|71
|Nick Foligno
|67
|10
|21
|31
|-3
|62
|2
|0
|1
|131
|.076
|D
|3
|Seth Jones
|56
|6
|24
|30
|10
|20
|2
|0
|0
|126
|.048
|F
|13
|Cam Atkinson
|44
|12
|14
|26
|2
|6
|3
|0
|2
|148
|.081
|F
|38
|Boone Jenner
|70
|11
|13
|24
|-14
|36
|2
|0
|1
|179
|.061
|F
|10
|Alexander Wennberg
|57
|5
|17
|22
|-5
|16
|1
|0
|1
|72
|.069
|F
|52
|Emil Bemstrom
|56
|10
|10
|20
|-10
|8
|5
|0
|4
|97
|.103
|D
|44
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|69
|5
|13
|18
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|81
|.062
|F
|22
|Sonny Milano
|46
|5
|13
|18
|-5
|22
|0
|0
|1
|64
|.078
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|64
|5
|9
|14
|6
|10
|0
|1
|1
|64
|.078
|F
|42
|Alexandre Texier
|36
|6
|7
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|49
|.122
|F
|50
|Eric Robinson
|50
|7
|5
|12
|10
|12
|0
|0
|3
|69
|.101
|D
|58
|David Savard
|68
|0
|11
|11
|-3
|35
|0
|0
|0
|97
|.000
|F
|24
|Nathan Gerbe
|30
|4
|6
|10
|-7
|22
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.073
|F
|11
|Kevin Stenlund
|32
|6
|4
|10
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|57
|.105
|D
|27
|Ryan Murray
|27
|2
|7
|9
|-9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.063
|D
|65
|Markus Nutivaara
|37
|3
|6
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.064
|D
|4
|Scott Harrington
|39
|1
|7
|8
|-3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|37
|.027
|D
|46
|Dean Kukan
|33
|1
|4
|5
|-9
|12
|1
|0
|0
|51
|.020
|F
|15
|Jakob Lilja
|37
|2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.087
|F
|77
|Josh Anderson
|26
|1
|3
|4
|-8
|17
|0
|0
|0
|63
|.016
|F
|23
|Stefan Matteau
|9
|2
|1
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|D
|2
|Andrew Peeke
|22
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.043
|F
|74
|Devin Shore
|6
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|F
|19
|Liam Foudy
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|49
|Ryan MacInnis
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.000
|D
|53
|Gabriel Carlsson
|6
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|56
|Marko Dano
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|88
|Kole Sherwood
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|48
|Calvin Thurkauf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|180
|298
|478
|-17
|458
|31
|3
|33
|2272
|.079
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|183
|322
|505
|7
|465
|31
|5
|33
|2092
|.087
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|70
|Joonas Korpisalo
|37
|2125
|2.6
|19
|12
|5
|2
|92
|1030
|0.911
|0
|1
|0
|90
|Elvis Merzlikins
|33
|1815
|2.35
|13
|9
|8
|5
|71
|919
|0.923
|0
|0
|0
|80
|Matiss Kivlenieks
|6
|284
|2.95
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|137
|0.898
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|70
|4261
|2.53
|33
|22
|15
|7
|177
|2086
|.913
|180
|298
|458
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|70
|4261
|2.43
|37
|25
|8
|3
|170
|2262
|.921
|183
|322
|465
View Comments