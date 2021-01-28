Columbus 3, Florida 2

Florida 0 1 1 0 — 2 Columbus 1 0 1 1 — 3 Columbus won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Columbus, Koivu 1 (Kukan, Robinson), 17:03. Second Period_2, Florida, Verhaeghe 4 (Duclair), 17:14. Third Period_3, Columbus, Domi 1 (Werenski), 6:19 (pp). 4, Florida, Luostarinen 2 (Stralman, Nutivaara), 12:56. Overtime_None. Shootout_Columbus 1 (Atkinson NG, Bjorkstrand NG, Domi NG, Texier G), Florida 0 (Duclair NG, Huberdeau NG, Vatrano NG, Hornqvist NG). Shots on Goal_Florida 9-15-9-2_35. Columbus 12-13-5-1_31. Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 1; Columbus 1 of 3. Goalies_Florida, Driedger 1-0-1 (31 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 2-1-1 (35-33). A_0 (18,500). T_2:30. Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tony Sericolo. More for youSportsNo. 19 Arkansas upsets third-ranked UConnBy Doug BonjourSportsFormer UConn star George Springer happy to be closer to homeBy Will Aldam