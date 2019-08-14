Colts expect Luck to miss preseason with ankle area injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he isn't sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Indy's starting quarterback has been dealing with lower leg pain since straining his left calf in March. Luck missed all of the team's offseason workouts and has not participated in any full team drills at training camp.

Ballard spoke to local reporters on a conference call after team owner Jim Irsay told SiriusXM that the Colts believed Luck had injured a small bone near the back of the ankle. But Ballard says additional testing determined the bone was not the cause of Luck's pain.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL