Colts beat Lions 27-17, but lose QB Sam Ehlinger to injury LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Aug. 27, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts' depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.
With Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery, Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team's first snap in two weeks when the season opens.