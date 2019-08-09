Colts-Bills Stats
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|13—16
|Buffalo
|0
|14
|3
|7—24
|Second Quarter
Buf_Cam.Phillips 8 pass from Barkley (Hauschka kick), 9:36.
Buf_Perry 1 run (Hauschka kick), 1:01.
Ind_FG Hedlund 42, :00.
|Third Quarter
Buf_FG McLaughlin 38, :30.
|Fourth Quarter
Ind_FG Hedlund 44, 12:41.
Ind_C.Kelly 33 run (Hedlund kick), 9:45.
Buf_Wade 65 run (McLaughlin kick), 9:28.
Ind_FG Hedlund 25, 2:43.
A_58,124.
___
|Ind
|Buf
|First downs
|20
|21
|Total Net Yards
|314
|381
|Rushes-yards
|27-105
|32-163
|Passing
|209
|218
|Punt Returns
|1-14
|4-23
|Kickoff Returns
|3-72
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-42-1
|17-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-18
|3-19
|Punts
|6-45.7
|5-41.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-60
|7-67
|Time of Possession
|29:59
|30:01
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, C.Kelly 4-53, Ware 8-25, J.Williams 8-24, P.Walker 1-2, Hines 6-1. Buffalo, Wade 1-65, M.Murphy 6-33, Singletary 9-27, Perry 4-10, Allen 1-8, Yeldon 2-8, Gore 2-7, Jackson 6-5, Barkley 1-0.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 2-5-0-21, P.Walker 8-18-1-85, C.Kelly 13-19-0-121. Buffalo, Allen 6-11-0-66, Barkley 9-14-0-126, Jackson 2-10-0-45.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Fountain 5-63, J.Williams 5-33, Hogan 2-36, M.Johnson 2-27, Funchess 2-21, Cain 2-15, Ware 2-(minus 1), Hentges 1-19, Veasy 1-8, Holmes 1-6. Buffalo, Singletary 3-21, McKenzie 2-62, Z.Jones 2-31, Towbridge 1-21, McCloud 1-20, Perry 1-15, Foster 1-14, Beasley 1-13, Brown 1-10, Yeldon 1-10, Roberts 1-8, Cam.Phillips 1-8, Gore 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 34.