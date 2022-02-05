Colorado snaps three-game skid, crushing Oregon St. 86-63

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points and Jabari Walker recorded a double-double and injury-plagued Colorado beat injury-riddled Oregon State 86-63 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

Colorado reached its season high of 3-pointers made in a game in just the first half alone going 11 for 15 (73.3%) from beyond the arc. The Buffs (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12) raced to a 13-0 lead, never trailed and were never threatened. Colorado made its first eight 3s to start.

Barthelemy made his first four 3s before the break and went 5-for-6 shooting in the first half overall. Colorado finished 32-for-56 shooting (57.1%) including 14 for 25 (56%) from distance.

Walker scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Nique Clifford scored 15 and Tristan da Silva 10.

Though Colorado coach Tad Boyle returned to the bench following his absence against Oregon after testing positive for COVID-19, the Buffs announced Friday that senior guard Elijah Parquet will not play for the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

The Buffs lost freshman center Lawson Lovering to a season-ending knee injury early last week.

Down the bench, Warith Alatishe was limited to six minutes on Saturday after having played just five minutes in the Beavers' loss at Utah on Thursday due to knee issues. Oregon State also was without the services of starting point guard Dashawn Davis, who was out with an ankle injury.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 15 points, Maurice Calloo 14 and Jarod Lucas 13 for Oregon State.

The Beavers (3-17, 1-9) have lost seven straight and hope to end that skid when they host California on Wednesday. Colorado hosts Utah on Feb. 12.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25