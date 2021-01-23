Colorado rallies from 18 down, beats Washington State 70-59 Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 10:42 p.m.
Colorado guard Maddox Daniels shoots as Washington State center Dishon Jackson (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Colorado forward Evan Battey, left, shoots as Washington State center Dishon Jackson, center, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Washington State center Efe Abogidi, left, and Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Washington State guard Isaac Bonton (10) shoots as Colorado guard Maddox Daniels (3) and forward Dallas Walton (13) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Washington State center Dishon Jackson, top, attempts to take the ball from Colorado forward Jeriah Horne as Washington State center Efe Abogidi, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Colorado forward Dallas Walton (13) fights for a rebound with Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) and forward Andrej Jakimovski (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV, left, is double-teamed by Washington State center Efe Abogidi, right rear, and guard Noah Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Colorado guard McKinley Wright IV (25) is helped off the court after sustaining an injury during a scramble for the ball during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
Washington State center Efe Abogidi, right, and Colorado forward Dallas Walton reach for a rebound as Washington State center Volodymyr Markovetskyy watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Evan Battey had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, McKinley Wright IV added all 12 of his points in the second half, and Colorado rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to beat Washington State 70-59 on Saturday night.
The Buffaloes (12-4, 6-3 Pac 12) opened the second half with a 19-6 run to take a 49-43 lead on Maddox Daniels’ 3-pointer with 10:51 left.