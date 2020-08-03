Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .274 .338 274 43 75 10 0 10 40 29 69 4 1 3
Kemp .385 .500 13 3 5 1 0 2 6 3 2 0 0 0
Murphy .364 .440 22 3 8 1 0 1 3 3 6 0 0 0
Blackmon .353 .371 34 6 12 2 0 1 7 1 6 0 0 0
Story .345 .472 29 9 10 0 0 4 5 7 4 2 1 2
Hampson .300 .333 10 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0
Owings .286 .333 14 3 4 0 0 0 1 1 3 1 0 0
Dahl .257 .297 35 4 9 2 0 0 4 2 5 1 0 0
McMahon .241 .324 29 5 7 1 0 1 5 4 13 0 0 0
Arenado .226 .286 31 2 7 0 0 0 1 3 4 0 0 1
Hilliard .188 .316 16 2 3 1 0 1 2 3 10 0 0 0
Wolters .182 .182 22 1 4 1 0 0 3 0 4 0 0 0
Butera .167 .143 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
Tapia .154 .200 13 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 7 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 6 2 2.92 8 8 3 71.0 52 24 23 5 25 66
Díaz 0 0 0.00 5 0 1 4.1 4 0 0 0 1 7
Kinley 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.1 0 0 0 0 2 5
Freeland 2 0 1.50 2 2 0 12.0 6 2 2 1 4 9
Márquez 1 1 1.54 2 2 0 11.2 6 2 2 1 4 14
Estévez 0 0 1.69 5 0 0 5.1 5 1 1 0 2 4
Almonte 0 0 1.80 3 0 0 5.0 2 1 1 1 0 7
Senzatela 2 0 2.45 2 2 0 11.0 10 3 3 0 4 9
Gray 0 0 2.61 2 2 0 10.1 7 4 3 0 4 5
Bard 1 0 3.18 4 0 0 5.2 6 2 2 0 0 5
Davis 0 1 16.88 3 0 2 2.2 3 5 5 2 3 1
Pazos 0 0 54.00 1 0 0 0.2 3 4 4 0 1 0