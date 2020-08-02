Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .263 .331 240 34 63 9 0 7 31 27 65 4 1 3
Story .385 .500 26 8 10 0 0 4 5 6 4 2 1 2
Blackmon .333 .355 30 5 10 1 0 1 5 1 6 0 0 0
Kemp .333 .500 9 2 3 1 0 1 4 3 2 0 0 0
Hampson .300 .333 10 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0
Owings .273 .273 11 2 3 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 0
Arenado .259 .323 27 2 7 0 0 0 1 3 3 0 0 1
Dahl .258 .303 31 3 8 2 0 0 3 2 5 1 0 0
McMahon .240 .333 25 3 6 1 0 0 3 4 12 0 0 0
Murphy .222 .333 18 1 4 1 0 0 1 3 6 0 0 0
Hilliard .188 .316 16 2 3 1 0 1 2 3 10 0 0 0
Wolters .167 .167 18 1 3 1 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0
Butera .167 .143 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
Tapia .154 .200 13 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 7 0 0 0

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 5 2 2.47 7 7 2 62.0 42 18 17 5 23 58
Estévez 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 4.1 2 0 0 0 2 3
Díaz 0 0 0.00 4 0 0 4.0 4 0 0 0 1 7
Kinley 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 2.1 0 0 0 0 2 5
Freeland 2 0 1.50 2 2 0 12.0 6 2 2 1 4 9
Márquez 1 1 1.54 2 2 0 11.2 6 2 2 1 4 14
Almonte 0 0 1.80 3 0 0 5.0 2 1 1 1 0 7
Gray 0 0 2.61 2 2 0 10.1 7 4 3 0 4 5
Senzatela 1 0 3.60 1 1 0 5.0 6 2 2 0 3 3
Bard 1 0 3.86 3 0 0 4.2 6 2 2 0 0 4
Davis 0 1 16.88 3 0 2 2.2 3 5 5 2 3 1