https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Colorado-Team-Stax-15446095.php
Colorado Team Stax
Recommended Video:
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.226
|.306
|168
|21
|38
|8
|0
|3
|19
|21
|50
|3
|1
|2
|Hampson
|.333
|.375
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Butera
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Story
|.278
|.435
|18
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Kemp
|.250
|.500
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Blackmon
|.238
|.273
|21
|3
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard
|.231
|.333
|13
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl
|.227
|.292
|22
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Arenado
|.222
|.318
|18
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|McMahon
|.222
|.286
|18
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy
|.214
|.313
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters
|.214
|.214
|14
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia
|.182
|.231
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Owings
|.000
|.000
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|1
|1.84
|5
|5
|2
|44.0
|29
|9
|9
|2
|17
|41
|Estévez
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Almonte
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Díaz
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Kinley
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Márquez
|1
|1
|1.54
|2
|2
|0
|11.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|14
|Gray
|0
|0
|1.93
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Bard
|1
|0
|2.70
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Freeland
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|5
|Senzatela
|1
|0
|3.60
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Davis
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|2
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
View Comments