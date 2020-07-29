Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .216 .299 134 16 29 7 0 3 16 17 42 2 1 2
Butera .333 .333 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0
Dahl .294 .368 17 1 5 2 0 0 3 2 2 1 0 0
Story .286 .444 14 3 4 0 0 2 3 4 4 1 1 1
Murphy .250 .308 12 0 3 1 0 0 1 1 5 0 0 0
Hampson .250 .250 4 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
Kemp .250 .400 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0
Arenado .231 .353 13 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 1
Blackmon .188 .235 16 3 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0
Hilliard .182 .308 11 1 2 1 0 1 2 2 8 0 0 0
Tapia .182 .231 11 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 5 0 0 0
Wolters .182 .182 11 1 2 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
McMahon .143 .235 14 1 2 1 0 0 2 2 8 0 0 0
Owings .000 .000 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 3 1 2.06 4 4 2 35.0 24 8 8 1 15 30
Estévez 0 0 0.00 3 0 0 3.1 2 0 0 0 2 2
Almonte 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Díaz 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kinley 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Márquez 0 1 1.59 1 1 0 5.2 2 1 1 0 3 6
Gray 0 0 1.93 1 1 0 4.2 3 1 1 0 3 3
Bard 1 0 2.70 2 0 0 3.1 4 1 1 0 0 3
Freeland 1 0 3.00 1 1 0 6.0 4 2 2 1 3 5
Senzatela 1 0 3.60 1 1 0 5.0 6 2 2 0 3 3
Davis 0 0 4.50 2 0 2 2.0 1 1 1 0 1 1