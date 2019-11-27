Colorado State takes 5th place at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Adam Thistlewood made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Nico Carvacho had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Colorado State pulled away from Washington State in the second half for a 79-69 victory on Wednesday in the fifth-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Colorado State made 17 of its first 24 field goals of the second half (70.8%) to help wrap up the tournament with two wins after an overtime loss to New Mexico State in its opener. CSU went on a 14-2 run over nearly four minutes in the second half to go up 53-42 with 12:34 to play.

David Roddy added 12 points and Kris Martin 11 for Colorado State (5-3). The Rams finished shooting 54.9% and outrebounded the Cougars 44-28 to overcome 20 turnovers.

CJ Elleby and Jeff Pollard scored 16 points apiece to lead Washington State (3-4). Elleby, who has scored 20 points in five games this season, was 7-of-19 shooting but missed 9 of 11 3-point attempts. Pollard matched his career-best 16 points, made 6 of 7 shots including three 3-pointers.

Isaac Bonton added 11 points and Tony Miller had 10 for the Cougars, who built a 31-30 halftime edge. Washington State was just 3 of 14 from beyond the arc in the first half, but stayed in it by forcing 12 turnovers.

The Cougars pulled to 60-57 with 8:33 to play on consecutive 3s from Bonton and Jervae Robinson, but Martin answered with a 3-pointer and Isaiah Stevens made a layup to extend CSU’s lead. The Cougars never got closer, making just three layups and six free throws from there.

Carvacho and Elleby were each named to the all-tournament team.

UP NEXT

Colorado State hosts Utah Valley on Sunday.

Washington State plays at Idaho on Wednesday.