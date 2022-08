Cardinals fourth. Albert Pujols flies out to center field to Wynton Bernard. Tommy Edman homers to center field. Paul DeJong hit by pitch. Yadier Molina flies out to center field to Wynton Bernard.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Rockies 0.

Cardinals fifth. Lars Nootbaar flies out to deep right center field to Randal Grichuk. Dylan Carlson grounds out to third base, Elehuris Montero to C.J. Cron. Tyler O'Neill singles to center field. Paul Goldschmidt homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill scores. Nolan Arenado lines out to shortstop to Jose Iglesias.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 3, Rockies 0.

Rockies sixth. Wynton Bernard singles to shallow infield. Connor Joe singles to right field. Wynton Bernard to third. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Connor Joe to second. Wynton Bernard scores. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Connor Joe to third. C.J. Cron strikes out on a foul tip. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Brendan Rodgers out at second. Charlie Blackmon to third. Connor Joe scores. Randal Grichuk reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Iglesias out at second.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 3, Rockies 2.

Rockies seventh. Elehuris Montero called out on strikes. Brian Serven grounds out to second base, Paul Goldschmidt to Jordan Hicks. Wynton Bernard singles to shallow infield. Connor Joe walks. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right center field. Connor Joe scores. Wynton Bernard scores. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Cardinals 3.

Cardinals seventh. Yadier Molina singles to center field. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes. Dylan Carlson singles to center field. Yadier Molina to second. Tyler O'Neill hit by pitch. Dylan Carlson to second. Corey Dickerson to third. Paul Goldschmidt out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Connor Joe. Corey Dickerson scores. Nolan Arenado flies out to Randal Grichuk.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Cardinals 4.

Cardinals ninth. Andrew Knizner walks. Lars Nootbaar walks. Andrew Knizner to second. Dylan Carlson singles to shallow infield. Lars Nootbaar to second. Andrew Knizner to third. Tyler O'Neill hit by pitch. Dylan Carlson to second. Lars Nootbaar to third. Andrew Knizner scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cardinals 5, Rockies 4.