Rockies third. Sam Hilliard walks. German Marquez grounds out to shallow infield, Manny Machado to Eric Hosmer. Sam Hilliard to third. Charlie Blackmon grounds out to shallow infield, Adam Frazier to Eric Hosmer. Sam Hilliard scores. Brendan Rodgers homers to center field. Trevor Story grounds out to shortstop, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 0.

Padres third. Yu Darvish strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier doubles to left center field. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Adam Frazier scores. Manny Machado walks. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shallow infield. Manny Machado out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 2, Padres 2.

Rockies fifth. Elias Diaz homers to center field. Sam Hilliard called out on strikes. German Marquez homers to center field. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Brendan Rodgers strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Padres 2.

Rockies sixth. Trevor Story doubles to deep right field. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Connor Joe singles to shallow center field. Trevor Story scores. Elias Diaz pops out to second base to Adam Frazier.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 5, Padres 2.

Padres ninth. Jurickson Profar doubles to left field. Victor Caratini grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to C.J. Cron. Jurickson Profar to third. Austin Nola pinch-hitting for Craig Stammen. Austin Nola singles to left field. Jurickson Profar scores. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base. Jorge Mateo out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Padres 3.