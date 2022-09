White sox first. Elvis Andrus doubles to shallow left field. Yoan Moncada out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Chad Kuhl to Michael Toglia. Elvis Andrus to third. Jose Abreu walks. Eloy Jimenez homers to center field. Jose Abreu scores. Elvis Andrus scores. Gavin Sheets strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to Michael Toglia.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Rockies 0.

Rockies third. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz singles to right center field. Alan Trejo homers to left field. Elias Diaz scores. Ryan McMahon grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Jose Abreu. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Rockies 2.

White sox eighth. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow left field, Alan Trejo to Michael Toglia. Gavin Sheets reaches on error. Fielding error by Alan Trejo. AJ Pollock pops out to shallow infield to Ryan McMahon. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 4, Rockies 2.