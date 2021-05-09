Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 47 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 204 .098 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 49 30 31 61 25 32 9 0 7 170 .176 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 51 19 30 49 11 34 9 0 8 147 .129 D 8 Cale Makar 41 8 35 43 13 10 4 0 3 101 .079 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 50 17 23 40 2 10 4 0 3 90 .189 D 49 Samuel Girard 46 5 26 31 15 16 0 0 0 75 .067 F 91 Nazem Kadri 53 11 19 30 -8 34 3 0 3 164 .067 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 48 15 14 29 14 8 4 0 2 74 .203 D 7 Devon Toews 50 9 19 28 24 14 2 0 2 114 .079 F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 52 10 10 20 7 4 0 1 4 95 .105 D 27 Ryan Graves 51 2 13 15 15 36 0 0 0 97 .021 F 17 Tyson Jost 51 5 10 15 10 24 0 0 0 84 .060 F 37 J.T. Compher 45 6 8 14 5 19 1 0 1 43 .140 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 50 7 2 9 4 21 0 0 0 57 .123 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 32 1 8 9 14 8 0 0 0 48 .021 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 D 22 Conor Timmins 28 0 4 4 1 6 0 0 0 29 .000 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 12 0 3 3 1 40 0 0 0 6 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 18 0 3 3 -1 16 0 0 0 12 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 10 1 1 2 0 4 0 0 0 5 .200 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 14 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 10 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 20 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 5 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 3 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 18 Alexander Newhook 3 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 53 184 329 513 184 468 46 1 36 1836 .100 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 130 218 348 -198 558 30 3 16 1346 .097 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 38 2246 2.03 28 9 1 6 76 938 0.919 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 7 376 2.23 4 1 1 1 14 151 0.907 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 5 294 3.25 3 2 0 0 16 140 0.886 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 53 3198 2.34 36 13 4 7 124 1340 .903 184 329 468 OPPONENT TOTALS 53 3198 3.3 17 32 4 2 175 1827 .900 130 218 558 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle