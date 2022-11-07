Skip to main content
Sports

Colorado 82, UC Riverside 66

Olbrich 2-9 0-0 4, Martinez 2-4 1-1 5, Cameron 4-10 1-2 11, Pullin 8-16 1-4 17, Tattersall 4-11 1-2 10, Owens 5-10 0-0 10, Salaridze 2-3 0-1 4, Hartwell 1-7 0-0 2, Turner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-72 4-10 66.

COLORADO (1-0)

da Silva 4-8 2-4 12, Lovering 1-7 2-2 4, Clifford 1-3 1-3 4, Hadley 6-12 4-5 16, Simpson 5-10 3-5 14, Hammond 3-5 0-0 6, Gabbidon 4-5 4-6 12, O'Brien 1-4 0-0 3, Ruffin 3-5 0-1 7, Wright 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 30-64 16-26 82.

Halftime_Colorado 46-28. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 4-21 (Cameron 2-6, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-4, Hartwell 0-1, Pullin 0-1, Salaridze 0-1, Martinez 0-2, Olbrich 0-2, Owens 0-2), Colorado 6-13 (da Silva 2-2, Ruffin 1-1, Clifford 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Gabbidon 0-1, Hadley 0-1, Hammond 0-1, Wright 0-1). Rebounds_UC Riverside 40 (Olbrich 10), Colorado 37 (Hadley 8). Assists_UC Riverside 7 (Cameron 2), Colorado 15 (Hadley, Simpson 3). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 22, Colorado 12. A_5,388 (11,064).

More for you
Written By