Colorado 73, Stanford 70

da Silva 3-8 0-0 7, Lovering 5-6 0-1 10, Clifford 1-5 2-4 4, Hadley 1-3 1-2 3, Simpson 11-23 8-9 31, O'Brien 4-6 1-1 12, Hammond 2-4 1-1 6, Ruffin 0-0 0-0 0, Gabbidon 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 13-18 73.

STANFORD (5-8)

Angel 3-4 4-4 10, Ingram 0-5 1-2 1, S.Jones 7-16 8-8 25, Keefe 0-2 3-4 3, O'Connell 3-6 1-2 7, M.Jones 1-6 3-4 5, Raynaud 4-6 0-0 8, Silva 0-1 2-2 2, Agarwal 3-4 0-0 9, Gealer 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 22-26 70.

Halftime_Stanford 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 6-16 (O'Brien 3-3, Hammond 1-1, da Silva 1-4, Simpson 1-5, Gabbidon 0-1, Clifford 0-2), Stanford 6-18 (Agarwal 3-4, S.Jones 3-9, Angel 0-1, Gealer 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Ingram 0-2). Rebounds_Colorado 30 (Simpson 7), Stanford 28 (S.Jones, Raynaud 6). Assists_Colorado 11 (Simpson 4), Stanford 8 (M.Jones 4). Total Fouls_Colorado 19, Stanford 18. A_2,640 (7,392).

