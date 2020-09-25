Colorado 5, San Francisco 4

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 44 5 13 5 Totals 39 4 10 3 Tapia lf-rf 5 0 1 2 Slater dh 4 1 1 0 Pillar dh 5 1 2 0 Dickerson lf 5 1 1 0 Story ss 6 1 2 0 Flores 2b 5 0 1 1 Blackmon rf 5 0 2 1 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1 Murphy 1b 0 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 Fuentes 1b-lf 5 1 2 1 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 McMahon 3b 5 1 2 1 Dubón cf 5 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 4 1 1 0 Bart c 3 1 1 0 Hilliard cf 5 0 0 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 4 0 1 0 Heineman c 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 Duggar rf 3 0 2 0 Butera c 0 0 0 0 Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 Robertson rf 0 0 0 0 Ruf ph 0 0 0 0

Colorado 000 200 200 01 — 5 San Francisco 210 000 010 00 — 4

DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 12, San Francisco 11. 2B_McMahon (5), Story (13), Dickerson (10), Crawford (12), Dubón (4), Longoria (9). HR_Belt (9). SB_Tapia (8), Hampson 2 (6). SF_Tapia (3). S_Hampson (3), Slater (1), Heineman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado González 5 1-3 8 3 3 2 4 Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Givens BS,1-3 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Bard W,4-2 2 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 J.Díaz S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 0

San Francisco Gausman 6 8 2 2 1 9 Coonrod BS,3-4 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Selman 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 García 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Baragar 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Cahill L,1-2 1 0 1 0 1 1

HBP_Cahill (Pillar). WP_González, Kinley.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_4:13.