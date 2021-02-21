Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Vegas 0 1 1 — 2 Colorado 1 1 1 — 3 First Period_1, Colorado, Girard 2 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 2:58. Second Period_2, Vegas, Martinez 1 (Pietrangelo, Marchessault), 7:37. 3, Colorado, MacKinnon 4 (Toews), 11:18. Third Period_4, Colorado, Toews 4 (MacKinnon, Rantanen), 13:11. 5, Vegas, Tuch 5 (Whitecloud), 14:25. Shots on Goal_Vegas 8-8-13_29. Colorado 17-13-9_39. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Colorado 0 of 4. Goalies_Vegas, Fleury 7-3-0 (39 shots-36 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 9-3-0 (29-27). A_0 (0). T_10:36. Referees_Wes McCauley, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn crushes Xavier behind Christyn Williams' 22...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn falls to Villanova in Big East showdownBy David Borges