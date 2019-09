Colony Grille’s women’s softball team are city runners-up. Team members (front row) are Angela Gargano, Daniela Pickle, Felicia Zalik, Darci Worroll, Bridget Figmac, Jess Betts and Kristen Chase; (second row) Jennifer Trahan, Meghan Puvogel, Sue Moran, Melissa Hart, Donna Travis, Karen Varney, Danielle Rea and coach Dan Worroll. Missing from the photo is Mary Ferrucci.