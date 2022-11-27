Colgate 92, Hartford 58

Kimbrough 4-8 1-3 10, Pavlidis 1-6 0-0 2, Dunne 3-10 0-0 9, Henderson 2-7 2-2 7, McClain 8-15 0-0 18, Hobbs 3-4 2-2 9, Webley 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 6-9 58.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason