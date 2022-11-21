Colgate 85, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Foster 5-9 2-4 12, Sandhu 2-5 0-2 5, Allen 0-3 0-0 0, Collins 2-6 2-2 7, Ruth 5-8 0-0 10, Vuga 3-7 1-2 8, Doyle 4-6 2-2 10, Ball 2-5 2-2 7, Holmstrom 2-2 0-0 5, Spence 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-55 9-14 66.
